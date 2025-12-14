WAR ON GAZA
Hamas warns against attempts to 're-engineer' Gaza, displace Palestinians
'Systematic and well-documented crimes committed by the Israeli army … will not lapse with time,' says Palestinian resistance group as it marks its 38th anniversary.
Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 19, 2025. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday warned against attempts to “re-engineer” Palestine’s Gaza and displace Palestinians from the enclave in line with Israeli plans.

In a statement marking the group’s 38th anniversary, Hamas cautioned against “colluding with attempts at displacement and re-engineering the Gaza Strip according to the (Israeli) enemy's plans,” stressing that the Palestinian people are the sole authority to choose their governors and are capable of managing their own affairs.

Hamas described achieving a national consensus on a unified Palestinian strategy as “the only way to confront the plans of the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters, which aim to liquidate our national cause and prevent the establishment of our independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Over the course of two years of genocidal war in Gaza, “the (Israeli) occupation has achieved nothing but the criminal targeting of unarmed civilians," Hamas said.

"The systematic and well-documented crimes of the Zionist enemy over the two years of genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied Jerusalem will not lapse with time," it added, urging the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to continue their legal proceedings and ensure Israeli leaders are held accountable for their crimes since October 2023.

Reaffirming its compliance with the ceasefire agreement, Hamas called on the US and other mediators of the deal to compel Israel to halt its violations, open the border crossings to the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, and immediately implement relief, shelter, and reconstruction plans for more than two million Palestinians.

Hamas also expressed its categorical rejection of “all forms of guardianship or mandate over the Gaza Strip or any inch of our occupied land.”

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza on October 10, halting over two years of Israeli attacks that killed more than 70,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

But the Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others since October 10.

SOURCE:AA
