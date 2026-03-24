An Indian special court has sentenced Kashmiri resistance leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment, while two of her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were sentenced to 30 years in prison under the infamous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of the specially designated National Investigating Agency Court in Delhi handed down the sentences after hearing arguments about the quantum of punishment.

The three were convicted on January 14, 2026, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including "charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the state.”

Various Kashmiri and international rights groups have strongly condemned the move.

“Prolonged pre-trial detention, denial of due process, and the imposition of life sentences amounting to incarceration until natural death require urgent international legal scrutiny,” Worldwide Lawyers Association (WOLAS) said in a statement.

Legal experts and Kashmiri leaders have often accused New Delhi of invoking terror charges to criminalise the movement for self-determination as well as to crush dissent.

The verdict follows their conviction in January but also adds to a growing list of prosecutions of political figures in India-administered Kashmir under the UAPA, a law long criticised by civil liberties groups for its arbitrariness.

In 2021, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the imprisonment of Andrabi and her two associates on “baseless charges”.