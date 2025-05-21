US President Donald Trump has held up a stack of printed articles at the White House, claiming they documented a genocide of white people in South Africa.

However, included in the materials presented on Wednesday before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was a month-old blog post featuring a photograph from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), not South Africa.

“Death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death,” Trump said as he flipped through the pages, insisting they were all recent headlines.

“These are all people that recently got killed.”

Trump and several allies have long promoted baseless claims of a “White genocide” against South African farmers — allegations that Pretoria has consistently dismissed as false.