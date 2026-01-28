Dozens of protesters were detained on Tuesday evening after staging a sit-in inside the lobby of a TriBeCa hotel they say is housing federal immigration agents tied to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

More than 100 demonstrators gathered inside the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue near Canal Street, chanting anti-ICE slogans and wearing black T-shirts denouncing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Protesters also targeted Hilton, accusing the company of providing lodging to ICE personnel.

Hotel staff and guests appeared confused by the demonstration, and it was not immediately confirmed whether ICE agents were staying at the property.

Number of detainees and charges are unknow

New York City police entered the lobby and warned that anyone who refused to leave would be arrested.