WORLD
1 min read
Death toll in Sydney beach shooting rises 16: NSW police
Authorities announce that one suspect was killed, while another suspect is in critical condition.
Death toll in Sydney beach shooting rises 16: NSW police
An armed attack took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW). / AP
December 14, 2025

The number of people killed in the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while around 40 remain in hospital, New South Wales police said.

"More information will be made available soon," the police said on X on Sunday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon declared the mass shooting to be “a terrorist incident."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was “designed to target the Jewish community.”

According to an NSW police statement, “a man believed to be one of the shooters” is among the dead. The second alleged shooter is in critical condition, it added.

RECOMMENDED

Among the wounded are two cops.

The statement said that “a number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone is in place.”

It added: “An extensive crime scene has been established, and inquiries are now underway. There have been NO reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident.”

RelatedTRT World - Australia hails Ahmed al Ahmed as 'hero' who stopped gunman in his tracks
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer