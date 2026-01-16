US President Donald Trump has thanked Iran's leadership, claiming Tehran had called off the executions of hundreds of arrested protesters.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday, have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Friday.

Trump also dismissed comments that some Gulf countries or Israel led efforts to talk him out of an attack and said that it was Iran's actions that swayed him.

"Nobody convinced me; I convinced myself," Trump told reporters as he left the White House to head to Florida for the weekend.

"They didn't hang anyone. They cancelled the hangings. That had a big impact."

The White House said on Thursday that Iranian authorities had "halted" 800 scheduled executions amid weeks of protests, adding that Washington is “closely monitoring” the situation.

Trump repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where a crackdown by authorities is said to have resulted in thousands of casualties.