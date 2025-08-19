TÜRKİYE
2 min read
NATO chief Rutte calls Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts, regional security
Leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in their efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region.
NATO chief Rutte calls Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts, regional security
Leaders exchanged views on the need for effective and sustainable security guarantees. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts and broader security concerns in the Black Sea region as he was returning from the Ukraine summit in Washington.

During Tuesday's call, the two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia peace process and underlined the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives to create lasting stability, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Both Erdogan and Rutte stressed Türkiye’s critical role in mediation efforts, pointing to its previous involvement in initiatives.

They also discussed the importance of Türkiye’s position as one of NATO’s most influential members in facilitating dialogue and promoting regional security.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye at the centre of global diplomacy: Navigating crises, building trust

Close coordination for peace

RECOMMENDED

The leaders agreed on maintaining close coordination in efforts to achieve peace and recognised the necessity of Türkiye’s contributions to ongoing diplomatic tracks.

They further exchanged views on the need for effective and sustainable security guarantees that could underpin any future agreement between Kiev and Moscow.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders in the White House on Monday, where they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and other ways to end the Ukraine war.

The US president said his administration began preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan, Rubio review outcomes of Washington talks on ending Ukraine war

Explore
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests