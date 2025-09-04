WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza genocide highlights Europe's failure to act, speak in unison: top EU official
"It is very frustrating to see that we still have difficulties to come up in united manner," Executive Vice President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera says.
Gaza genocide highlights Europe's failure to act, speak in unison: top EU official
Ribera voiced frustration over the EU's inability to respond decisively, but urged continued efforts to press for peace. / AA
September 4, 2025

European Commission's Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has called Israel's war on Gaza "genocide" and criticised Europe's inability to act with unity on the matter.

"The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe’s failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 UN Security Council members call for an immediate ceasefire," Ribera told students in her address at the Sciences Po university in Paris on Thursday.

Answering a student’s question on the issue, Ribera stressed that Israel’s war on Gaza is a "real test, not only for Europeans but for the world as a whole."

Ribera voiced frustration over the EU's inability to respond decisively, but urged continued efforts to press for peace.

"It is very frustrating to see that we still have difficulties to come up in a united manner, and I am among those feeling this frustration," she said.

RECOMMENDED

The executive vice president added that despite slow progress, "we should manage to keep on working, not to accept frustration, but to keep on fighting for the ceasefire, for the liberation of hostages, for the protection of civilians and the media, and for the recovery of what should be normal life for the people."

While this marks the strongest condemnation yet from an EU official, the European Commission itself does not officially define the Gaza war as "genocide."

Israel has killed more than 63,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, damaged or destroyed most buildings in the enclave, and forced multiple migrations. A global hunger monitor says parts of the enclave are now suffering from man-made famine.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota