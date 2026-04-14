WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli fire kills three more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll tops 72,300
Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.
Israeli fire kills three more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll tops 72,300
At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, according to health authorities. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Gaza’s health authorities have said that at least three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire over the past 24 hours, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since last October.

In its daily update on Tuesday, the health ministry said hospitals received three new fatalities and 11 injuries, without providing details on the circumstances of the casualties.

The ministry said the new deaths brought the death toll since Oct. 8, 2023 to 72,336 and 172,213 others wounded.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.

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At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others wounded since the ceasefire, according to health authorities.

Violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the agreement, amid calls to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire and allows the entry of agreed-upon humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

The UN has estimated that about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by the Israeli war, with reconstruction costs projected at around $70 billion.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
SOURCE:AA
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