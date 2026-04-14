Gaza’s health authorities have said that at least three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire over the past 24 hours, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since last October.

In its daily update on Tuesday, the health ministry said hospitals received three new fatalities and 11 injuries, without providing details on the circumstances of the casualties.

The ministry said the new deaths brought the death toll since Oct. 8, 2023 to 72,336 and 172,213 others wounded.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.