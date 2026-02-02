TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Turkish leader says latest deals opened new chapter for Syrian people, warning that whoever attempts to undermine this will be crushed under it
"As Türkiye, we sincerely want our neighbor Syria to restore domestic peace as soon as possible," Erdogan says. / AA
February 2, 2026

Türkiye welcomes any step that helps peace and stability in Syria and that protects its territorial and political unity, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"For us, any step that contributes to peace and stability in Syria and that guarantees Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity is reasonable and acceptable," he said on Monday during his address to the nation.

The latest agreements have opened a new chapter for the Syrian people, said the Turkish president, warning that whoever attempts to undermine this will be crushed under it.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely want our neighbour Syria to restore domestic peace as soon as possible," he added.

Ankara supports peace, stability, reconciliation, and solidarity among peoples across every part of our region, Erdogan added.

"Türkiye will stand firmly against merchants of blood who fuel conflict, invest in tension, and disregard human life," he vowed.

SOURCE:AA
