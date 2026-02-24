Washington DC — Four years after the Russian troops and their military hardware entered Ukraine, which triggered Europe's largest conflict since the Second World War, determining an accurate or even estimated death toll has proven extraordinarily difficult.

In other conflict zones, such as Israel-besieged Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and elsewhere, estimated death tolls are present.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, figures from international organisations, such as the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), are described as "verified" minimums rather than comprehensive estimates.

Both Kiev and Moscow are handling the matter with considerable sensitivity. Ukraine cites security concerns, while Russia has ceased publishing a death toll entirely.

In early February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had lost 55,000 soldiers since 2022.

According to the OHCHR, roughly 15,000 civilians in Ukraine have been killed during the war, stressing that the figure is likely much higher.

Conversely, Russia stated that it had lost 5,937 soldiers in the war. This figure was updated in September 2022, and Moscow has not released any further death toll information since then.

In January 2026, the US-based think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published a study claiming that combined casualties could surpass 2 million, with Russia suffering roughly 1.2 million casualties, 325,000 of them killed.

Russian officials promptly dismissed the report as inaccurate, stating that official figures should be sourced exclusively from the government.

The BBC has claimed that it has identified the names of 186,102 Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. "The military experts believe our analysis might represent 45-65 percent of the total, putting the potential number of Russian deaths at between 286,000 and 413,500."

According to the British broadcaster, "the number of Ukrainians killed is as high as 200,000."

Foreign fighters

But it is not only Russians and Ukrainians who have been fighting and dying.

North Korea has officially deployed thousands of troops to support Russian forces in Ukraine, with estimates ranging from 10,000 to 17,000 soldiers involved in combat operations, particularly in regions like Kursk.

Around 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight alongside Russians in Ukraine so far, according to reports.

Reports suggest the Assad regime in Syria before its fall enlisted paid volunteers from its military to support Russian forces.

Mercenaries and fighters, fraudulently recruited from various nationalities, including Nepalese, Indian, Kenyan, Colombian, and Serbian, have also joined Russian forces.