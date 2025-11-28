Dutch semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia has issued an open letter to the leadership of its entities in China, urging them to take immediate steps to restore supply chain operations.

"Nexperia B.V. has made repeated and multiple attempts, both formal and informal, to re-establish the dialogue with Nexperia’s entities in China by means of direct outreach via calls, emails and proposed meetings," the letter said on Thursday.

"Regrettably, Nexperia did not receive any meaningful response," it added, saying the situation had compelled the company to "communicate publicly to underscore the urgency."

Nexperia makes billions of simple but ubiquitous chips for cars and other electronics and shortages have threatened automotive supply chains, leading to production slowdowns and halts.

It manufactures most of its wafers in Hamburg, Germany, and then sends them to Dongguan, China to be packaged and sent on to customers.