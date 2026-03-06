POLITICS
2 min read
Vote counting starts in Nepal after first election since 2025 uprising
Ballots are being tallied after Nepal’s first nationwide parliamentary vote since last year's Gen Z-led protests ousted the government.
Vote counting starts in Nepal after first election since 2025 uprising
An official from the election commission pours ballot papers from a box, as vote counting starts, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 6 2026. / Reuters
March 6, 2026

Election officials were counting votes on Friday, a day after a parliamentary election in Nepal which was the first nationwide poll since a Gen Z-led uprising forced the former government from power in September.

The Election Commission said they had begun vote counting in 53 of the 165 constituencies by Friday morning, and expect to begin work in the remaining areas by the end of the day.

Some of the polling stations are high up in remote mountain villages, which are accessible only by days of hiking, leading authorities to arrange the transport of ballot boxes by helicopter to counting centres.

Results were expected by the weekend, according to election officials who estimated voter turnout to be around 60 percent.

Voters are directly electing 165 members to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Parliament. The remaining 110 seats in the 275-member body will be allocated through a proportional representation system, under which political parties nominate lawmakers based on their share of the vote.

Crowds gathered outside the centres where votes were being counted. In the capital Kathmandu, supporters cheered and chanted slogans in favour of their candidates.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal heads to crucial post-uprising election as main rivals battle seats outside capital
RECOMMENDED

The election is widely seen as a three-way contest, shaped by voter frustration over widespread corruption and demands for greater government accountability.

The National Independent Party, founded in 2022, is considered the front-runner, posing a strong challenge to two long-dominant parties: the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

The new party’s prime ministerial candidate is rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, who won the 2022 Kathmandu mayoral race and emerged as a leading figure in the 2025 uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

The 35-year-old Shah, riding a wave of public anger toward traditional political parties, had highlighted health and education for poor Nepalis as a key focus of his campaign.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal votes in first election since Gen Z-led protests reshaped nation's politics

The 2025 protests against corruption and poor governance were triggered by a social media ban before snowballing into a popular revolt against the government. Dozens were killed and hundreds injured when protesters attacked government buildings and police opened fire on them.

While the Congress and the Communists retain loyal voter bases, Shah’s party has drawn larger crowds on the campaign trail, highlighting its growing appeal among younger voters seeking an alternative.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report