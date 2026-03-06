Election officials were counting votes on Friday, a day after a parliamentary election in Nepal which was the first nationwide poll since a Gen Z-led uprising forced the former government from power in September.

The Election Commission said they had begun vote counting in 53 of the 165 constituencies by Friday morning, and expect to begin work in the remaining areas by the end of the day.

Some of the polling stations are high up in remote mountain villages, which are accessible only by days of hiking, leading authorities to arrange the transport of ballot boxes by helicopter to counting centres.

Results were expected by the weekend, according to election officials who estimated voter turnout to be around 60 percent.

Voters are directly electing 165 members to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Parliament. The remaining 110 seats in the 275-member body will be allocated through a proportional representation system, under which political parties nominate lawmakers based on their share of the vote.

Crowds gathered outside the centres where votes were being counted. In the capital Kathmandu, supporters cheered and chanted slogans in favour of their candidates.