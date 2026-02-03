Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attacked the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) over its decision to update its logo to match the Palestinian Authority (PA) emblem.

“The logo of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which was presented to Israel, was entirely different from the one published this evening,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, according to Israeli media on Monday.

“Israel will not accept the use of a Palestinian Authority symbol; the Palestinian Authority will have no part in the administration of Gaza,” it added.

Related TRT World - Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement

Netanyahu seeks to completely separate the two bodies and has vehemently objected to any role for the PA in Gaza, although he acknowledged last week that PA representatives will participate in the operational mechanism at the Rafah Border Crossing between Palestine’s Gaza and Egypt.