Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
The Gaza administration has not yet commented on the Israeli prime minister's remarks.
February 3, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attacked the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) over its decision to update its logo to match the Palestinian Authority (PA) emblem.

“The logo of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which was presented to Israel, was entirely different from the one published this evening,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, according to Israeli media on Monday.

“Israel will not accept the use of a Palestinian Authority symbol; the Palestinian Authority will have no part in the administration of Gaza,” it added.

Netanyahu seeks to completely separate the two bodies and has vehemently objected to any role for the PA in Gaza, although he acknowledged last week that PA representatives will participate in the operational mechanism at the Rafah Border Crossing between Palestine’s Gaza and Egypt.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza has not yet commented on Netanyahu's remarks.

The committee was established as part of efforts to implement phase two of US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, alongside a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board supporting the committee.

The NCAG is a non-political body tasked with managing daily civil service affairs. It consists of 11 Palestinian national figures, in addition to its head, Ali Shaath.

SOURCE:AA
