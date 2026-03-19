TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for 'immediate' end to spiral of violence in Mideast
Erdogan calls Israeli provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque 'unacceptable' and discusses bilateral, regional issues with Indonesia’s Subianto.
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for 'immediate' end to spiral of violence in Mideast
Israel’s provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque “unacceptable,” Erdogan said. / AA
19 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East in a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto.

During the call on Thursday, Erdogan said, “The spiral of violence, which has begun with the attacks against Iran and spread to the Gulf countries, must be immediately eliminated,” according to a Communications Directorate statement.

He called Israel’s provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque “unacceptable” and said, “It is important for Muslim communities not to remain silent to Israel’s jeopardising the future of Islam’s first qiblah by hindering entrance to it.”

The two presidents also discussed bilateral ties between their countries, along with regional and global developments, the directorate said.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli actions pushing region towards disaster: Türkiye's Erdogan

Fears of broader regional escalation

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Tensions across the Middle East have surged following attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes that have spread to Gulf countries, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a strong advocate for diplomacy, repeatedly urging all sides to avoid further provocation and warning of the risks such conflicts pose to regional stability and global security.

Ankara has also emphasised the importance of protecting religious and cultural sites, particularly in occupied East Jerusalem.

The status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites in occupied East Jerusalem, remains a highly sensitive issue across the Muslim world.

RelatedTRT World - Israel exploits shifting global focus to sabotage two-state solution: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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