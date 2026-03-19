Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East in a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto.

During the call on Thursday, Erdogan said, “The spiral of violence, which has begun with the attacks against Iran and spread to the Gulf countries, must be immediately eliminated,” according to a Communications Directorate statement.

He called Israel’s provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque “unacceptable” and said, “It is important for Muslim communities not to remain silent to Israel’s jeopardising the future of Islam’s first qiblah by hindering entrance to it.”

The two presidents also discussed bilateral ties between their countries, along with regional and global developments, the directorate said.

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