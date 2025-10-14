ASIA PACIFIC
Arbitration court rejects Israel's appeal to participate in Indonesia gymnastics championship
The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has no control over Indonesia's visa policies.
Backlash over Israel's war in Gaza spills into sports: gymnastics joins the fray. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected appeals by the Israel Gymnastics Federation to be allowed to compete at a world championships in Indonesia this weekend.

The CAS also turned down Israel's request to force the International Gymnastic Federation (FIG) to guarantee Israel's participation, or alternatively cancel or move the artistic worlds, set to start on Sunday in Jakarta.

The Indonesian government last week said it will not grant visas to Israeli gymnasts, and the Swiss-based CAS said on Tuesday that FIG stated it has no control over Indonesia's visa policies.

In its reaction to Indonesia's move, the FIG did not threaten to take the event away from Indonesia as stipulated in its statutes for cases where the host refuses to issue visas. Israel wanted the FIG “taking note” of the government statement to be annulled, but CAS also rejected that on Tuesday.

Indonesia's decision to deny visas came after Israel's planned participation sparked intense opposition in the country, which has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians.

Israel is among 86 countries registered to compete at the worlds.

The gymnastics spat is the latest example of how the global backlash against Israel over the humanitarian toll of the brutal Israeli war in Gaza has spread into the arenas of sports and culture.

RelatedTRT World - Thousands flash 'Red Card' to Israel over Gaza genocide ahead of World Cup qualifier

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter