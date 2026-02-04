The Washington Post, the more than 145-year-old newspaper which is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has begun firing over one-third of its staff across all departments, sacked staff and paper executives said.

The changes were announced in a Zoom meeting with staff on Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray, who according to US media, informed the staff that the paper would undergo "substantial" reductions in its newsroom, which previously comprised an estimated 800 journalists.

The decision has gutted several foreign bureaus, including the entire Middle East desk, Ukraine coverage, and others in places like Australia and India.

"Today I was laid off from my job covering Amazon for Jeff Bezos's Washington Post," Caroline O'Donovan, the Post’s Tech reporter covering Amazon, wrote on X.

"Nearly every story I published at The Post included the disclaimer 'Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.' That statement seems especially stark today," O'Donovan added.

Claire Parker, the paper’s Cairo bureau chief announced the entire Middle East desk, including correspondents and editors, have been sacked.

"Laid off from the Washington Post, along with the entire roster of Middle East correspondents and our editors. Hard to understand the logic. But I am grateful for my incredible colleagues, whose grit and dedication to the reporting and each other I will miss dearly," Parker posted on X.

US media reports suggested the layoffs are due to restructuring and financial issues, rather than dismissals based on individual performance.

Nevertheless, some notable departures involved dismissals due to controversies or ideological changes at the newspaper.

Race and ethnicity reporter Emmanuel Felton called the downsizing as an "ideological" decision rather than purely financial.

"I'm among the hundreds of people laid off by The Post. This comes six months after hearing in a national meeting that race coverage drives subscriptions. This wasn't a financial decision, it was an ideological one," Felton argued.

The cuts represent the most severe blow to the newsroom in recent memory, reducing the paper's capacity for sports, international, local, and cultural coverage while refocusing on politics and national security.

Jada Yuan, a national culture and entertainment writer for paper’s Style section, wrote on X, "I was laid off as part of the massive cuts at @washingtonpost. Thinking about my colleagues on the foreign desk living in war zones, and much of our arts team, and our readers. We’ll need your support and, as soon as the numbness passes, I’ll need work!"

In follow-up posts, she expressed heartbreak over the cuts, pride in her team's work despite limited resources, and sadness for affected colleagues, including those with newborns or in conflict zones.

She also noted reaching "the crying stage of layoffs."

She mentioned, "Some of my colleagues have newborns. Others are in war zones," while promoting a GoFundMe for the sacked staff.