The US military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said.

The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying towards the carrier "with unclear intent" and was shot down by an F-35 US fighter jet, it said.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the US military's Central Command.

No American service members were harmed during the incident and no US equipment was damaged, he added.

Related TRT World - US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions

The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, and US President Donald Trump warned that with US warships heading towards Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.