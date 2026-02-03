WORLD
US military says it shot down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier
No US service members were harmed, CENTCOM says, after a drone was shot down near USS Abraham Lincoln
(FILE) The Lincoln carrier strike group is the most visible part of a US military buildup in the Middle East. / AP
February 3, 2026

The US military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said.

The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying towards the carrier "with unclear intent" and was shot down by an F-35 US fighter jet, it said.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the US military's Central Command.

No American service members were harmed during the incident and no US equipment was damaged, he added.

The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, and US President Donald Trump warned that with US warships heading towards Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.

The Lincoln carrier strike group is the most visible part of a US military buildup in the Middle East following protests last month.

Trump has since demanded Tehran make nuclear concessions and sent a flotilla to its coast. He said last week Iran was "seriously talking", while Tehran's top security official, Ali Larijani, said arrangements for negotiations were under way.

The US military's Central Command said in another incident on Tuesday, hours later in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces approached a US-flagged, US-crewed merchant vessel.

"Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker," Hawkins said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
