In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

The directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the leaders addressed cooperation between the two countries, with Erdogan saying the solidarity between Türkiye and Spain, “especially in defence and across all fields,” has been welcomed by their peoples.

He added that both sides aim to further advance relations.

Erdogan also commented on regional tensions, saying Türkiye does not approve of efforts aimed at the “total destruction of Iran,” while also expressing concern over Iran’s stance toward neighbouring countries.