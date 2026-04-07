TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Sanchez discuss regional issues, strengthen cooperation
Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss defence collaboration, Gaza and Iran tensions, and the importance of revitalising peace talks in Ukraine.
Erdogan, Sanchez discuss regional issues, strengthen cooperation
File Photo: Pedro Sanchez and Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference in Spain, 2024. / Reuters
15 hours ago

In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

The directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the leaders addressed cooperation between the two countries, with Erdogan saying the solidarity between Türkiye and Spain, “especially in defence and across all fields,” has been welcomed by their peoples.

He added that both sides aim to further advance relations.

Erdogan also commented on regional tensions, saying Türkiye does not approve of efforts aimed at the “total destruction of Iran,” while also expressing concern over Iran’s stance toward neighbouring countries.

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He said that “everyone with a conscience should embrace peace and focus on diplomacy.”

The Turkish president warned that unless Israel’s actions in Gaza and elsewhere are blocked, “the region will continue to long for peace.”

Erdogan also highlighted the importance of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

SOURCE:AA
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