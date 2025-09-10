Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of wanting to steal his country's oil, gas and gold, dismissing Washington’s stated motive for its recent military deployment in the Caribbean as a ruse.

"They are looking for many things. They are looking for oil, not drug trafficking," Maduro said during an interview with former leftist Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

"Venezuela has the main oil reserve in the world and has the fourth (largest) gas reserve, precisely in the Caribbean, where these people are commanding the fleet, and Venezuela has what could be the first gold reserve in the world," he added.

The accusations, made on Russia’s RT news channel in a new episode of the TV programme “Conversando con Correa,” came amid rising tensions between Caracas and Washington over a naval deployment ordered by the US in the Caribbean in waters close to Venezuela.

The US government claims the purpose of the deployment is an anti-drug operation.

"This is how the American empire is playing a dangerous role for our region, but a dangerous one for them too," Maduro said.

‘War plan’