The United States and India have signed a 10-year Defence Framework aimed at deepening military cooperation and strengthening regional security across the Indo-Pacific.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the agreement at a joint press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

The agreement comes over Washington’s long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific as tensions continue to rise over China’s military expansion and regional influence.

Describing the pact as “ambitious”, Hegseth said it would enhance coordination between the two militaries.

“It’s a significant step for our two militaries. A road map for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead,” Hegseth said, adding that it reflects a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

He emphasised that the partnership between Washington and New Delhi was built on “mutual trust and common interests”.

The US defence secretary also noted that the latest defence deal “underscores America’s long-term commitment to shared security and a common vision with India”.