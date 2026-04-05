WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Ukraine targets key Russian energy infrastructure, causing fuel leaks at Baltic port and a fire at the country’s fourth-largest refinery.
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
A near-infrared satellite image shows smoke rising from oil storage tanks damaged following a Ukrainian attack in Primorsk, Russia, on March 29 2026. / Reuters
April 5, 2026

Fuel leaked at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, while NORSI oil refinery caught fire following a drone attack, Russian authorities have said.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past month.

The governor of north-western Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko initially said a pipeline was damaged at Primorsk, one of Russia's main oil exporting outlets.

He later said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the pipeline was not damaged but a fuel reservoir in the port area leaked when it was hit by shrapnel.

Primorsk, one of the country's largest export gateways, which can handle 1 million barrels per day, lost at least 40 percent of its storage facilities in Ukrainian drone attacks last month, US commercial satellite images seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

At some point last month, around 40 percent of Russia's oil exporting capabilities were shut due to the attacks, the closure of the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine and the seizure of Russia-linked tankers.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine attacks a major Russian refinery with drones, sparking a fire
RECOMMENDED

Oil refinery on fire

Also on Sunday, the governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, said on Telegram that fire had broken out at Russia's NORSI oil refinery, the country's fourth-largest, after a drone attack, adding that two facilities at the plant were hit.

He said a power station and several houses were damaged during the attack although there were no injuries according to preliminary information.

NORSI, which is also Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tonnes of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

Andrey Kravchenko, the mayor of Novorossiysk city, Russia's largest port on the Black Sea, said an air alert was in effect due to the incoming drone attack threat.

Oil loadings, including at the terminal which handles Kazakhstan oil exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, are usually suspended during such alerts.

RelatedTRT World - Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran