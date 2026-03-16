China on Monday confirmed it is continuing talks with Washington regarding a planned visit by US President Donald Trump this month, even as Trump suggested he might delay the summit to pressure Beijing over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US leader has tied the meeting to Beijing’s potential role in reopening the strategically vital waterway, which Iran has effectively closed in retaliation for the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Monday that “Beijing and Washington are maintaining communication regarding President Trump’s visit to China,” emphasising that “head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations.”

Lin did not address Trump’s specific demands or his remarks about urging NATO allies and China to assist in restoring traffic through the strait.

The tension in the Strait of Hormuz has caused major disruptions to global shipping and energy markets.

Lin noted that the “tense situation” has affected international trade routes for goods and energy, a concern echoed by analysts worldwide as oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 percent since the conflict began.

China is particularly exposed to the crisis as a net importer of oil.

In 2025, the Middle East supplied 57 percent of China’s direct seaborne crude imports, according to analytics firm Kpler. Any prolonged blockage in the strait could threaten China’s energy security and economic stability.

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‘We’d like to know’

Trump, speaking to the Financial Times on Sunday, said the US may delay his China trip if Beijing does not clarify whether it will assist in efforts to reopen the strait.

“We’d like to know” before the trip whether Beijing will help, he said, framing the issue as a test of China’s willingness to cooperate in what he called a “new coalition” to restore oil tanker traffic.

The US administration is seeking to coordinate international naval support to escort tankers through the waterway, a measure Trump initially downplayed but which has gained urgency as oil prices have soared.

Trump suggested that several nations had been approached to contribute forces, although he did not identify them, and indicated China was among the countries invited to participate.