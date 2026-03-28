WAR ON IRAN
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Iran allows more Pakistani ships transit through Strait of Hormuz
Decision comes as diplomatic efforts intensify to de-escalate the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Iran allows more Pakistani ships transit through Strait of Hormuz
Pakistan says the step signals stability amid ongoing regional tensions. (FILE) / Reuters
8 hours ago

Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed for weeks.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed the move on X, calling it a constructive gesture that deserves appreciation.

"It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he said.

"Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward," he added.

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Pakistan is set to host a quadrilateral meeting on the Middle East war on Sunday.

Top diplomats of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are due to meet in Islamabad to discuss ongoing efforts to de-escalate heightened tensions in the Middle East as the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its second month.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since early March following the escalation of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

Before the war, an average of 138 ships transited the strait daily.

RelatedTRT World - Unlawful strikes against Iran pushing region to brink of wider war: Fidan
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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