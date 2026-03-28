Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed for weeks.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed the move on X, calling it a constructive gesture that deserves appreciation.

"It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he said.

"Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward," he added.