AMERICAS
1 min read
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
An armed assault during a gathering at a football field in Salamanca left multiple people dead and injured, authorities said.
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
11 dead in armed attack at soccer field in central Mexico / AFP
January 26, 2026

At least 11 people were killed and 12 more wounded Sunday in an armed attack at a football field in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported.

The attack occurred in a neighbourhood in the town of Salamanca, with a statement from the mayor's office saying that officials launched an operation to find those responsible for the assault.

"The deaths of 11 people have been confirmed, 10 of whom died at the scene and one more while receiving medical attention at a hospital," the statement said.

"Additionally, 12 people were injured by gunfire and are receiving medical attention," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Four bags containing human remains were also found Saturday night in the same town.

Guanajuato is a thriving industrial hub and home to several popular tourist destinations, but it also remains the country's deadliest state due to gang turf wars, according to official homicide statistics.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at the beginning of the year that Mexico's homicide rate in 2025 had fallen to its lowest level in a decade, as a result of her administration's national security strategy.

RelatedTRT World - Gunmen kill 10, injure several in central Mexico bar attack
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43