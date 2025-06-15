The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) condemned Israeli air strikes on Iran that have killed more than 100 people since Thursday night, but India dissented and declined to endorse the group’s statement.

“The member states express serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East,” the SCO said, calling the strikes a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Israel launched air strikes deep into Iranian territory on Thursday night, targeting what it said were nuclear and military facilities.

At least 78 people were killed, with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy. Tehran's retaliatory attacks began Friday night.

The SCO described the Israeli attacks as “aggressive actions against civilian targets” and said they “constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability”.

It added: “The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means,” and extended “sincere condolences” to the people and government of Iran.

The bloc also reaffirmed that it “considers any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable” and reiterated its commitment to international peace and security.

India dissents