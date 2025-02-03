WORLD
2 min read
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary
The birthday of former ruler Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, is observed on February 16 as the 'Day of the Shining Star' and is traditionally marked by large-scale public celebrations.
00:00
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary / TRT World
February 3, 2025

A tour operator has said it had opened bookings for trips to a North Korean border city to celebrate former leader Kim Jong-il's birthday, offering foreign tourists the first chance to visit since the pandemic.

Tour operators said on Monday in January that the North would reopen Rason, a city on the border with China, to foreign tourists, five years after Pyongyang sealed its frontiers in response to COVID-19.

Neither North Korea nor China have commented on the plans.

Koryo Tours said the February tour in Rason would be "the first trip back to North Korea since the borders closed in January 2020".

"This tour will take you to the must-see sites in Rason, North Korea's Special Economic Zone. Plus, you will travel to North Korea to celebrate one of the biggest holidays, Kim Jong-il's Birthday," the Beijing-based travel agency wrote on its website.

The birthdays of members of the ruling Kim dynasty are typically feted in the North with large-scale public celebrations.

The birthday of former ruler Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un is marked as Day of the Shining Star on February 16 and typically features large-scale public celebrations, including military parades.

RECOMMENDED

Itineraries on offer also included visiting North Korean factories, schools and a bank at which tourists can open their very own North Korean bank account.

However, although the tour is open for bookings, it is "not yet confirmed," Koryo said, adding it was "awaiting information from the Chinese authorities on the opening of the Chinese side of the border".

The tours were slated to start in China, with guests to be driven to the border with the nuclear-armed North.

Another travel agency, Young Pioneer Tours, a travel agency, also announced Rason tour packages in January.

North Korea shut its borders in early 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and later bolstered defences along its northern boundary with China to deter its nationals from re-entering the country illegally.

Pyongyang has since reopened the border to some trade and official delegations, and North Korea last year permitted Russian tourists to enter the country for the first time since the pandemic.

Chinese tourists who made up the bulk of foreign visitors to North Korea before the pandemic have not returned to the country.

Explore
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye