White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
President Donald Trump has said US intervention prevented a "bad nuclear war" between India and Pakistan after the South Asian rivals attacked each other.
Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir / AP
May 15, 2025

A Kashmiri-origin waiter in Doha has conveyed his gratitude to President Trump via his White House Press Secretary for stopping further escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict.

“This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why. He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict.” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s White House Press Secretary, wrote in a validating tone on X.

But he was just notified that he can now return, thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, she added.

According to the White House official, the Kashmiri-origin man also said, “President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war — and he is right! President Trump has inherited many conflicts around the globe, and he is tackling them one at a time. “

She also hailed Trump’s Middle East policy:

“This historic trip to the Middle East has marked a significant turn in US foreign policy in the region that will finally usher in the Golden Age of the Middle East! Peace, through strength, is being restored!”

On May 12, President Donald Trump said that US intervention prevented a "bad nuclear war" between India and Pakistan after the South Asian rivals agreed on a ceasefire following a series of clashes.

"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war; millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He also said the United States is ready to help India and Pakistan with trade.

Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting, he added.

While Pakistan has publicly acknowledged Trump’s role in de-escalation, India has yet to comment on US intervention.

