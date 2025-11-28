WORLD
2 min read
Zuma's daughter quits South Africa parliament over Russia recruitment scandal
Officials from the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) opposition party say she resigned voluntarily, and that her departure from the National Assembly and all other public roles took effect immediately.
Zuma's daughter quits South Africa parliament over Russia recruitment scandal
The daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla attends MK press conference at the party’s headquarters in Durban. / AFP
November 28, 2025

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, has resigned from parliament amid allegations that she lured 17 men to fight for Russia in Ukraine, her party has said.

Zuma-Sambudla was a lawmaker in the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) opposition party led by her father. MK officials said on Friday that she resigned voluntarily and that her departure from the National Assembly and all other public roles was effective immediately.

Nathi Nhleko, MK party national organiser, told reporters MK was not involved in luring the men to Russia and that Zuma-Sambudla's resignation was not an admission of guilt, but added that MK would help support the men's families.

"The national officials have accepted comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's decision to resign and support her efforts to ensure that these young South Africans are brought back safely to their families," he said.

Zuma-Sambudla was present at the press conference but did not speak, and has not publicly responded to the accusations from her half-sister.

RECOMMENDED

South Africa's government said this month that 17 of its citizens were stuck in Ukraine's Donbas region after being tricked into fighting for mercenary forces under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts. It said it was working to bring them home and investigating how they got there.

On Sunday, police said they would investigate Zuma-Sambudla after her half-sister made a formal request for the probe into her and two other people, accusing them of being involved.

More than 1,400 citizens from three dozen African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Kiev's foreign minister said this month, urging countries to warn their citizens about recruitment.

RelatedTRT World - South Africa's Zuma faces expulsion from ANC for leading rival group
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns