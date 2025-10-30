Washington, DC — With just five days until Election Day, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani holds a considerable lead over former Governor and Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the New York City mayoral race.

As Mamdani leads, reportedly some 62 billionaires and members of billionaire families are making a last-ditch effort to impede his path to becoming the mayor of New York City, which is home to 111 billionaires, possessing a combined wealth exceeding $717 billion — over six times the city's yearly budget.

Some 26 billionaires and affluent American families have each contributed a minimum of $100,000 to organisations, including pro-Cuomo and anti-Mamdani super Political Action Committees (PACs) such as "Fix the City" and "Defend NYC", with recent reports indicating that the total donations exceed $28 million.

"The roughly five dozen billionaires have pumped more cash into the election through super PACs than have the 60,000 small-dollar donors who have given directly to the candidates' campaigns," according to Americans for Tax Fairness Action Fund (ATFAF), a national economic justice group.

ATFAF noted that most funds backed Cuomo, opposing Mamdani's pledge to make the metropolis affordable and slap additional 2 percent tax on New Yorkers who make more than $1 million a year. Mamdani's campaign has reportedly garnered support from only two billionaire donors, contributing $270,000 to external PACs backing his candidacy.

Here are some of the biggest billionaire donors —

Michael Bloomberg

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg invested an additional $1.5 million into a super PAC that supports Cuomo's campaign for mayor, marking a late monetary support aimed to block Mamdani's progress before Tuesday's election.

Bloomberg's recent donation brings his total support for Cuomo to $9.5 million, making him the largest financial backer of the former governor's campaign.

Joseph Gebbia

The Airbnb co-founder and current "Chief Design Officer" for US President Donald Trump, Gebbia has donated $3 million to groups such as Fix the City, Defend NYC, Put NYC First.

Gebbia backs Cuomo's candidacy and has urged Sliwa to withdraw.

Lauder family

The Lauder family, heirs to the Estee Lauder fortune, have given around $2.6 million to anti-Mamdani committees.

In September, Ronald Lauder donated $750,000 to Fix the City. William Lauder contributed $500,000 in August, with other Lauder family members providing over $750,000 since June.

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman, a New York City-based hedge fund manager, has pumped 1.75 million for Fix the City, Defend NYC. He's been urging Sliwa to withdraw, claiming he's diverting anti-Mamdani votes from Cuomo. Ackman has pledged to erect a gold statue of Sliwa in Times Square, New York, should Sliwa withdraw from the race.

Sliwa, the founder of the vigilante group Guardian Angels, has little chance of winning the election, and he has defied calls to withdraw from the race.

Tisch Family

The Loews Corp family, part-owners of the New York Giants, with a net worth exceeding $10 billion, have supported pro-Cuomo PAC Fix the City, investing $1.2 million in the anti-Mamdani campaign.

Interestingly, Jessica Tisch, a family member who has not donated to any campaign, is New York's police commissioner. Mamdani has pledged to keep her in the role if he becomes the mayor.

John Hess and family

Oil and gas billionaire Johnathan Hess, the CEO of Hess Corporation, and his family have reportedly so far donated $1 million to the pro-Cuomo PAC Fix the City.

Daniel Loeb

Daniel Loeb, an "activist" hedge fund manager and resident of New York has pumped $775,000 into pro-Cuomo and anti-Mamdani PACs such as Fix the City, New Yorkers For A Better Future Mayor 25, and Defend NYC.

Barry Diller and Steve Wynn