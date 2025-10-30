The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog affirmed that Iran is not developing nuclear weapons while stressing that it continues to remain within the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday that there is a recurring pattern in Iran's behaviour whenever resolutions concerning it are passed either in New York or Vienna.

Grossi emphasised that such actions often result in Tehran "reducing their cooperation with us," something he said he regrets and has repeatedly raised with Iranian counterparts.

Noting that Iran's response to the recent activation of the "snapback" mechanism by France, Germany and the UK included a decision to review its cooperation with the IAEA, Grossi underlined that Iranian officials "reiterated their disposition, willingness and their conviction to remain within the regime, the Non-Proliferation regime," calling it "a very wise step."

He said that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, the IAEA had to withdraw its inspectors from Iran for safety reasons, and since then, he has been "trying to reconstruct this relationship" with Tehran.

Grossi added that he is "frequently in contact" with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other officials.