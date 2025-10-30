The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog affirmed that Iran is not developing nuclear weapons while stressing that it continues to remain within the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday that there is a recurring pattern in Iran's behaviour whenever resolutions concerning it are passed either in New York or Vienna.
Grossi emphasised that such actions often result in Tehran "reducing their cooperation with us," something he said he regrets and has repeatedly raised with Iranian counterparts.
Noting that Iran's response to the recent activation of the "snapback" mechanism by France, Germany and the UK included a decision to review its cooperation with the IAEA, Grossi underlined that Iranian officials "reiterated their disposition, willingness and their conviction to remain within the regime, the Non-Proliferation regime," calling it "a very wise step."
He said that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, the IAEA had to withdraw its inspectors from Iran for safety reasons, and since then, he has been "trying to reconstruct this relationship" with Tehran.
Grossi added that he is "frequently in contact" with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other officials.
'Snapback'
On whether Iran is developing nuclear weapons, Grossi said: "No, they are not, and they were not. I want to be very clear on this."
He cited the IAEA's June report, which "said clearly that Iran did not have (such) a programme," adding: "We do not see anything that would give rise to the hypothesis of any substantive work going on there."
On August 28, France, the UK and Germany (E3) announced the activation of the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, accusing Tehran of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018.
Israel, the US and several European countries accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists that its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, aimed at power generation and civilian use.