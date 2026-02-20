TÜRKİYE
Putin appoints veteran diplomat as ambassador to Türkiye amid Ukraine war talks
Moscow names seasoned negotiator Sergey Vershinin as envoy to Ankara, signalling Türkiye's growing role in diplomacy tied to Ukraine and regional security.
Russia’s Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin speaks at a United Nations meeting on reviving the two-state solution, September 22 2025, in New York. / AFP Archive
5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday appointed veteran diplomat Sergey Vershinin as Moscow’s new ambassador to Türkiye, a move that comes at a delicate moment in the war diplomacy surrounding Ukraine.

The appointment, formalised by presidential decree, ends a five-month vacancy in Ankara following the reassignment of former ambassador Alexey Yerkhov. Russia’s embassy had since been headed by a chargé d’affaires.

Vershinin, a longtime deputy foreign minister and career diplomat with postings across North Africa and the Middle East, is widely regarded as one of Moscow’s most experienced negotiators on multilateral diplomacy, including UN affairs and regional crises.

His arrival in Ankara comes as Türkiye continues to position itself as a pivotal intermediary between Moscow and Kiev.

Since the start of the war, Ankara has hosted talks, helped broker the Black Sea grain export deal, and maintained channels with both sides.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye can host peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

In a parallel decree, Putin named Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko, as a new deputy foreign minister, part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle.

For Ankara, the appointment underscores its continuing strategic importance to both Russia and NATO allies as the conflict enters a more uncertain phase and pressure mounts for renewed diplomatic efforts.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
