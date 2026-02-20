Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday appointed veteran diplomat Sergey Vershinin as Moscow’s new ambassador to Türkiye, a move that comes at a delicate moment in the war diplomacy surrounding Ukraine.

The appointment, formalised by presidential decree, ends a five-month vacancy in Ankara following the reassignment of former ambassador Alexey Yerkhov. Russia’s embassy had since been headed by a chargé d’affaires.

Vershinin, a longtime deputy foreign minister and career diplomat with postings across North Africa and the Middle East, is widely regarded as one of Moscow’s most experienced negotiators on multilateral diplomacy, including UN affairs and regional crises.

His arrival in Ankara comes as Türkiye continues to position itself as a pivotal intermediary between Moscow and Kiev.