Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Rescue teams are searching for dozens missing after a landslide struck a West Java village, killing seven amid days of heavy rainfall.
Indonesians pray for unidentified victims of flash floods in Padang, West Sumatra province, December 10, 2025. [File photo] / Reuters
January 24, 2026

Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area.

A local official said the landslide struck a village in the West Bandung region.

"The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today," Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters.

Indonesia's weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported.

SOURCE:Reuters
