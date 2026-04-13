Iran has accused the United States of derailing talks in Islamabad after the two sides had come close to reaching an agreement.

"We engaged with the US in good faith to end the war," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said in a statement.

He said the parties had been "just inches away" from an "Islamabad MoU" (memorandum of understanding) before encountering "maximalism, shifting goalposts and a blockade" from the US side.

"Good will beget(s) good will. Enmity begets enmity," Araghchi added.

Talks collapse

The remarks have come shortly after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it would begin enforcing a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports starting Monday.