WORLD
2 min read
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
A Paris court says cement giant paid $6.5 million to terror groups to keep its Syrian plant running during the civil war, convicting eight former executives.
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French building materials maker Lafarge at a Lafarge concrete production plant in Pantin near Paris. / Reuters
April 13, 2026

A Paris court on Monday found cement maker Holcim's Lafarge unit guilty of charges that its Syrian subsidiary financed terrorism and breached European sanctions to keep a plant operating in northern Syria during the country's civil war.

Eight former Lafarge employees, including executives, were also found guilty of financing terrorism.

Judges determined that Lafarge in total paid 5.59 million euros ($6.53 million) to terror groups, including Daesh and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, both designated as terrorist entities by the EU, between 2013 and September 2014.

The presiding judge, Isabelle Prevost-Desprez, said the payments made by Lafarge helped strengthen the groups that carried out deadly attacks in Syria and beyond.

"It is clear to the court that the sole purpose of the funding of a terrorist organisation was to keep the Syrian plant running for economic reasons. Payments to terrorist entities enabled Lafarge to continue its operations," Prevost-Desprez said.

"These payments took the form of a genuine commercial partnership with Daesh," she added.

There was no immediate reaction from Lafarge or Holcim.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's documentary

In 2021, an investigation by TRT World exposed Lafarge's illegal activities in Syria and how the factory was a cover for the French secret services.

The documentary, titled The Factory: A Covert French Operation, exposed France's operation to support the Daesh terror organisation via French cement giant Lafarge.

It resulted from a two-year investigation and analysis of more than half a million documents, revealing one of the darkest episodes of the Syrian civil war.

It detailed why Lafarge decided to stay in Syria and keep its factory operative throughout the war, how EU funds were diverted to Daesh and the PKK terror groups, with the knowledge and cover-up of the French intelligence agencies.

The investigation also focuses on the steps French politicians and intelligence agencies took to save Lafarge from legal proceedings and how the process of funding Daesh in Syria ended up financing the 2015 Paris attacks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Nearly all Russian personnel left Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Rosatom
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
EU urges coordinated energy price action amid Iran war
Israeli strike kills three in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
'We're not supporting the blockade' – UK's Starmer tells US as tensions rise over Hormuz Strait