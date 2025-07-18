WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Amid rising violence in Sweida, Ankara calls for restraint and regional stability as Turkish FM Hakan Fidan speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation.
US announces Syria-Israel ceasefire backed by Türkiye, Jordan and neighbours. / AP
July 18, 2025

Türkiye has called for calm and regional stability in Syria, stressing that it will not allow terror groups to exploit the escalating conflict in the country’s south.

The remarks came as the United States announced that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire, with the backing of Türkiye, Jordan, and regional neighbours.

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack, who also serves as Washington’s special envoy for Syria, confirmed the agreement early on Saturday.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa supported by the U.S.A. Secretary Rubio, have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors," Barrack wrote on X.

He called on all groups in Syria to put down their weapons and "build a new and united Syrian identity," urging Druze, Bedouins and Sunnis to live in peace with other communities.

The ceasefire announcement comes after days of deadly clashes in Sweida province between local Druze factions and Bedouin tribal forces.

The violence, which began last Sunday, escalated when Druze groups killed dozens of Syrian soldiers.

Israel intensified its attacks across Syria under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, launching airstrikes on Wednesday in four provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and the presidential palace in Damascus.

Amid the rising tensions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye will not permit terror organisations to take advantage of the unrest in southern Syria under any circumstances.

He also warned that Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are exacerbating the crisis, saying any action undermining Syria’s sovereignty and unity threatens broader regional peace.

The Turkish foreign minister reaffirmed Ankara’s support for Washington’s diplomatic efforts and said Türkiye is ready to cooperate with the US and international partners to ensure a lasting political solution in Syria.

Fidan underscored that the opportunity to shape Syria’s future must not be missed.

He and Rubio also discussed developments in Gaza, with Fidan repeating Türkiye’s call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
