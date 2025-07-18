Türkiye has called for calm and regional stability in Syria, stressing that it will not allow terror groups to exploit the escalating conflict in the country’s south.

The remarks came as the United States announced that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire, with the backing of Türkiye, Jordan, and regional neighbours.

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack, who also serves as Washington’s special envoy for Syria, confirmed the agreement early on Saturday.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa supported by the U.S.A. Secretary Rubio, have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors," Barrack wrote on X.

He called on all groups in Syria to put down their weapons and "build a new and united Syrian identity," urging Druze, Bedouins and Sunnis to live in peace with other communities.

The ceasefire announcement comes after days of deadly clashes in Sweida province between local Druze factions and Bedouin tribal forces.

The violence, which began last Sunday, escalated when Druze groups killed dozens of Syrian soldiers.

Israel intensified its attacks across Syria under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, launching airstrikes on Wednesday in four provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and the presidential palace in Damascus.