WORLD
2 min read
EU’s Kaja Kallas pushes back against US ‘Europe-bashing’
At Munich Security Conference, EU top diplomat calls for European agency, a tougher stance on Russia, and less reliance on US reassurances
EU’s Kaja Kallas pushes back against US ‘Europe-bashing’
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks at the MSC in Munich, Germany, February 15 2026. / Reuters
12 hours ago

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas has pushed back against Europe "bashing" by the United States, as she said Russia must be forced to make concessions in talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Contrary to what some may say, woke, decadent Europe is not facing civilisational erasure," Kallas said on Sunday on the last day of the Munich Security Conference.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday reassured allies by saying Washington and Europe "belong together" but insisted the continent must defend against mass migration to protect its "civilisation".

"The message that we heard is that America and Europe are intertwined, have been in the past, and will be in the future. I think this is important," Kallas said.

"It is also clear that we don't see eye to eye in all the issues, and this will remain the case," she said.

RelatedTRT World - US does not seek split with Europe, but ‘revitalised’ alliance: Rubio

‘There is an urgent need to reclaim European agency’

The gathering in Munich has seen European officials insist the continent must take the lead on its defence in the face of an aggressive Russia and doubts over the reliability of the United States as President Donald Trump upends ties.

"There is an urgent need to reclaim European agency," Kallas said.

RECOMMENDED

She said European defence "starts in Ukraine" and depends on how Russia-Ukraine's war ends as the United States pushes efforts to stop the fighting.

"Let's be clear-eyed about Russia. Russia is no superpower," Kallas said, insisting the country was "broken".

"The greatest threat Russia presents right now is that it gains more at the negotiation table than it has achieved on the battlefield."

The EU top diplomat called for the size of Russia's military to be capped, said Moscow must pay for damages caused.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's Araghchi calls Munich Security Conference a ‘circus’, criticises EU policies against Tehran

Focus on our rearmament’

France's Europe minister Benjamin Haddad backed up the calls for Europe to pay less attention to what the US says and focus on bolstering its own capabilities.

"I think the worst lesson we could draw from this weekend is to say, well, I can cling to some love words that I heard in part of his speech and push the snooze button," Haddad said of Rubio's address.

"Focus on what we can control, focus on our rearmament, on the support for Ukraine, and the threat that Russia poses to all of our democracies," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report
Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship
Chinese police detain woman over fake AI-generated video of Shanghai road collapse
Epstein files: Former Trump advisor corresponding over ways to undermine pope
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Workers halt production at Belgian arms factory over Israeli officer visit
Russia 'poisoned' Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Syrian FM holds first-ever talks with ICC president on Assad accountability
Turkish top diplomat meets head of National Committee for Administration of Gaza