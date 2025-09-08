Beirut, Lebanon – The winter scene that confronted Nayla al-Sayegh in 2018 would haunt her for months: three people searching through garbage bins for scraps of food to ease their hunger.

From the window of her car in Beirut, she watched as Lebanon's economic crisis began claiming its most vulnerable victims, years before the country would officially acknowledge the scale of its financial collapse .

That moment of profound realisation and reflection led to the launch of a grassroots movement – one that would become the lifeline for thousands of Lebanese families struggling to afford basic meals.

"The neighbourhood has a big heart, and what's suitable for your children is suitable for the fridge," al-Sayegh tells TRT World, explaining the philosophy that drove her to launch the Neighbourhood Fridge movement in 2019.

Braad al-Hayy – as it is called in Arabic – involved placing refrigerators alongside empty plastic containers, creating collection points where residents could deposit surplus food for neighbours in need.

What began as a single refrigerator in Beirut's Ashrafieh district has evolved into a network of community food-sharing centres, which now serve thousands of families.

The initiative represents a grassroots response to Lebanon's unprecedented economic meltdown, which has seen the Lebanese lira lose more than 98 percent of its value since 2019, according to World Bank reports .

As formal institutions crumble, neighbourhood-level solutions like al-Sayegh's fridges offer glimpses of resilience amid a crisis that has pushed one in three Lebanese citizens below the poverty line.

Today, the project operates from three locations across Lebanon, serving an average of 600 meals daily while utilising surplus food that would otherwise be discarded as waste. Running the initiative costs $15,000 to $20,000 monthly, mostly funded by private donors who contribute online, reflecting both the scale of need and the reliance on community generosity.

The model has expanded beyond simple food redistribution to address broader social needs, reflecting how community initiatives are filling gaps left by a failing state.

From individual suffering to collective action

The concept emerged from al-Sayegh's recognition that hunger was becoming visible in middle-class neighbourhoods previously insulated from such hardship.



Despite her public work, al-Sayegh, a mother of three, prefers to keep her own age and family circumstances private. She has dedicated thirty years to volunteering with NGOs serving children with disabilities, a commitment that informs her approach to community care.

Lebanon's financial crisis, which officially began in autumn 2019, has been classified by the World Bank as among the worst economic collapses of the modern era.

The most recent World Bank poverty study from 2024 reveals that the proportion of individuals living below the poverty line tripled between 2012 and 2022, rising from 12 percent to 44 percent.

The crisis has been compounded by multiple shocks, including the Covid pandemic, the devastating August 2020 Beirut port explosion , and most recently, the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The World Bank estimates that the latest conflict alone caused material damage and economic losses of approximately $8.5 billion.

Al-Sayegh began her initiative from the Ashrafieh and Mar Mikhael areas of Beirut and, as economic conditions worsened, expanded it to include Jounieh, making a total of three locations.

The evolution prompted a name change to ‘Braad al-Hayy Qalbu Kbir’ – the Big Heart Neighbourhood Fridge – to reflect its expanded mission.

Building networks of care

Merna al-Dagher, 53, serves as executive director of the initiative and oversees daily operations.

"The neighbourhood fridge changed the perspective on social solidarity," she tells TRT World while coordinating meal preparation in the field kitchen.

"We can support each other with a dish of food from my house that someone who needs it can eat, and we strive through the neighbourhood fridge to preserve human dignity."

The initiative operates on two complementary tracks. Community members, local businesses, and institutions contribute surplus food from events, celebrations, and daily operations, with approximately 70 partners now participating.

Simultaneously, volunteers prepare fresh meals in the dedicated kitchen facility, ensuring consistent daily food distribution regardless of donation fluctuations.

In the field kitchen at Mar Yohanna Church, the morning routine unfolds with practised efficiency.

Volunteers arrange large quantities of food into white plastic containers alongside smaller yellow boxes, maintaining food safety standards despite operating in challenging economic conditions.

Charbel Labakis, 22, stands at the washing station, methodically cleaning containers with soap and water.