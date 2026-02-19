Peruvian lawmakers on Wednesday elected Jose Balcazar as the country's new interim president ahead of general elections in April, making him the country's eighth president in as many years.

Balcazar will also assume the role of head of Congress.

Peru's Congress on Tuesday voted to oust President Jose Jeri after just four months in office due to a scandal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

Balcazar was immediately sworn in as Peru's head of congress on Wednesday, following political upheaval that led to the removal of his predecessor.

In a session lasting several hours after none of the four candidates secured a simple majority, Peruvian lawmakers voted to elect Balcazar over Maria del Carmen Alva.

Balcazar's interim mandate comes less than two months before Peruvians head to the polls on April 12 to elect a new president, with a run-off vote expected in June. Balcazar will remain in the post until the end of the current presidential term on July 28, when the elected president is due to take office.