US President Donald Trump has said he would speak to the Department of Justice (DOJ) about a potential pardon for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, after the US Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.

"I’ll take a look at it. I’ll speak to the DOJ. I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it... I don’t know anything about it, but I’ll speak to the DOJ," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

He added that "a lot of people" had asked him for pardons, but did not say whether he was leaning toward granting one.

Supreme Court rejects appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Maxwell’s petition to overturn her conviction on sex trafficking charges related to recruiting underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The court’s brief, one-line order gave no explanation or indication of dissent.

Maxwell, 63, was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring minors, some as young as 14, for Epstein.

Her defence argued that she was shielded from prosecution under a 2007 non-prosecution agreement Epstein struck with Florida prosecutors, which they claimed also protected his alleged co-conspirators.

Justice Department lawyers countered that the deal did not apply outside Florida and was not binding on federal prosecutors in New York, who pursued the case.