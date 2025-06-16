The Iranian foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that parliament is preparing legislation to withdraw the country from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — a move with serious global implications as tensions persist following Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran.

Here’s what you need to know about the NPT, why Iran’s potential exit matters, and how the international community may respond.

What is the NPT?

The NPT, which came into force in 1970, is one of the cornerstone agreements of the global arms control architecture . It is built on three pillars: non-proliferation – preventing the spread of nuclear weapons to additional states, disarmament – promoting steps toward the eventual elimination of nuclear arsenals and peaceful use of nuclear energy – allowing civilian nuclear technology under strict oversight.

Iran signed the NPT in 1968 and ratified it in 1970. As a non-nuclear-weapon state, it is legally prohibited from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons. In return, Iran is entitled to access peaceful nuclear technology, subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections.

What does leaving the NPT mean?

Withdrawing from the NPT would mean Iran no longer accepts the treaty’s obligations, including IAEA inspections and transparency measures.

Technically, it would be free to pursue a nuclear weapons programme , though such a step would violate UN Security Council resolutions and provoke intense international backlash.

Iran’s nuclear facilities would no longer be subject to the IAEA’s safeguards agreements. This could lead to increased secrecy and reduce international visibility over Iran’s nuclear activities, sparking fears that it might move toward weaponisation.

Iran’s current stance

When asked at a press conference about Tehran potentially leaving the NPT, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said: "In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. The government has to enforce parliament bills, but such a proposal is just being prepared, and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament."

Israel began bombing Iran last week, saying Tehran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb. Iran has always said its nuclear programme is peaceful, although the IAEA declared last week that Tehran was in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly two decades.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Monday that nuclear weapons were against a religious edict by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Baghaei said that developments such as Israel's attack "naturally affect the strategic decisions of the state," noting that Israel's attack had followed the IAEA resolution, which he suggested was to blame.

"Those voting for the resolution prepared the ground for the attack," Baghaei said.

Iran’s history with the NPT: a tool of leverage

This is not the first time Iranian officials have raised the possibility of leaving the NPT. Threats to do so have often followed diplomatic breakdowns. Although it remains a party to the treaty, Iranian leaders have periodically threatened to withdraw, especially when relations with the West deteriorate.

A key moment came after the United States, under President Donald Trump’s first term, withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018.