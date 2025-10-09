WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, vows continued support for Palestine
Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's unwavering stance on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, vows continued support for Palestine
(FILE) Turkish President Erdogan praises resilience and dignity of Palestinians despite harsh conditions. / AA
October 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas following negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, in which Türkiye also played a role.

In a statement on Thursday, Erdogan thanked United States President Donald Trump for showing the necessary political will to encourage Israel toward the ceasefire, and extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their significant support in reaching the deal.

The Turkish president said that Türkiye will closely monitor the implementation of the agreement and remain committed to contributing to the peace process.

He reiterated Ankara's unwavering stance on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Conveying solidarity with Palestinians who have endured immense suffering and loss over the past two years, Erdogan praised their resilience and dignity despite harsh conditions.

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 0900 GMT, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye have signed as guarantors of the Gaza peace deal, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and reshaped the Middle East.

The deal would cover three main points: the release Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to a designated line, and a surge of desperately needed aid into Gaza after years of blockade and war.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out