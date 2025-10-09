Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas following negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, in which Türkiye also played a role.

In a statement on Thursday, Erdogan thanked United States President Donald Trump for showing the necessary political will to encourage Israel toward the ceasefire, and extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their significant support in reaching the deal.

The Turkish president said that Türkiye will closely monitor the implementation of the agreement and remain committed to contributing to the peace process.

He reiterated Ankara's unwavering stance on the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Conveying solidarity with Palestinians who have endured immense suffering and loss over the past two years, Erdogan praised their resilience and dignity despite harsh conditions.

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 0900 GMT, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.