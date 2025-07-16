A new ceasefire has been reached in Sweida city in southern Syria after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups, according to local media.

Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Youssef Jarboua in Syria also confirmed a “complete halt” of military operations in Sweida by all parties on Wednesday.

The state news agency SANA, citing an Interior Ministry source, said the deal stipulates the deployment of security checkpoints in the city and the full reintegration of the city into the Syrian state.

The announcement came after a new wave of deadly Israeli air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel’s Army Radio confirmed that a “warning strike” was launched near the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of the Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.