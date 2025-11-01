AFRICA
Landslide in Kenya kills 21, dozens still missing
25 people with serious injuries airlifted to hospital in Eldoret for treatment, while others with minor wounds treated locally after landslide in Marakwet East constituency, Interior Minister Murkomen says.
Rescue missions continue after heavy rains triggered a landslide in western Kenya. / AFP
November 1, 2025

A landslide struck western Kenya, killing at least 21 people, injuring dozens more, and leaving more than 30 missing, according to a local official.

The landslide occurred early on Saturday in the Marakwet East constituency, which is going through the rainy season.

“We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while over 30 people are still unaccounted for as reported by their families,” Kenyan Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen stated in a post on X.

Twenty-five people with serious injuries were airlifted to a hospital in Eldoret for treatment, while others with minor wounds were treated locally, Murkomen added.

The search and rescue effort will resume on Sunday, the minister said.

“We are working with utmost urgency to coordinate rescue efforts, extend humanitarian assistance, and stand with families affected by the Marakwet East landslide disaster,” he noted.

The minister also urged residents living near seasonal rivers or in areas where landslides occurred last night to relocate to safer ground.

SOURCE:AA
