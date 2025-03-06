The US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo has condemned the M23 rebels' recent kidnapping of patients from hospitals in eastern Goma city, saying the group must be held accountable for all human rights violations.

“The recent kidnappings of patients from hospitals by the M23 once again demonstrate its disregard for peace in eastern DRC and its contempt for the people of this region.



There is no excuse for these heinous acts,” Lucy Tamlyn wrote on X on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the UN reported that M23 rebels abducted over 130 sick and injured men from Goma hospitals, claiming to be Congolese army soldiers or members of the pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

However, in a statement issued Wednesday, the M23 rebels denied attacking hospitals, calling it "deliberate manipulation aimed at tarnishing our movement's image."

Tamlyn responded to the rebels' statement, saying that the rebel group's denials lack credibility.

“It must be held accountable for all its human rights violations,” she said, reaffirming the US position that all parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire and respect DRC’s sovereignty.