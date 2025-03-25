European sales of Tesla electric cars dropped 49 percent in January-February compared with the same period a year earlier, the ACEA manufacturers' association said Tuesday.

Ageing models are one factor behind the plunge so far this year, but e-vehicle clients may also be refusing to buy in protest of Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk since he became a key supporter of US President Donald Trump.

Musk has been leading a vocal and divisive cost-cutting drive at the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several Tesla dealerships around the United States have been vandalised in recent weeks and the company's stock price has plummeted over the past month.

New Tesla registrations in the European Union fell to 19,046 in the first two months of the year, giving the company a market share of just 1.1 percent, the ACEA said.

In February alone, Tesla registrations were down 47 percent at 11,743.

