WORLD
2 min read
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
Britain raises concerns about the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the board.
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
(FILE) British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a statement on Arctic Security, in London, January 19 2026. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Britain will not take part in Thursday's signing ceremony for US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" in Davos, foreign minister Yvette Cooper said.

Trump is due to host the ceremony in Davos for the founding charter of his body for resolving international conflicts, which has a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership.

"There's a huge amount of work to do, we won't be one of the signatories today," Cooper told BBC television from the Swiss mountain town, amid UK concerns about the inclusion of Russian President Vladimir Putin, given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine since 2022.

RelatedTRT World - Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'

"Because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine," she added.

RECOMMENDED

Invites were earlier sent to dozens of world leaders to join the so-far vaguely defined grouping.

Although originally meant to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not seem to limit its role to the Palestinian enclave and appears to want to rival the United Nations, drawing the ire of some US allies including France.

Trump on Wednesday said Putin had agreed to join — despite the Kremlin so far saying it was still studying the invite.

RelatedTRT World - Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat