Austrian privacy group noyb said on Tuesday it has filed a criminal complaint in Austria, accusing US-based Clearview AI of illegally collecting photos and videos of European Union residents to build its facial-recognition database.

Noyb said in a statement that Clearview violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Austria's criminal provisions for those violations could expose Clearview and its executives to personal liability, including potential jail time.

Clearview, which markets its tools mainly to law enforcement and says it has collected more than 60 billion images globally, did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters for comment.

The company has previously been found in breach of the GDPR by regulators in France, Greece, Italy, and the Netherlands in collecting and processing the data of millions of European citizens.

The countries imposed nearly 100 million euros ($116.62 million) in cumulative fines and reached a US class-action settlement in March over its data-scraping practices.

Clearview is contesting a 7.5-million-pound ($10 million) UK fine, arguing Britain's GDPR should not apply because its facial-recognition service is sold only to foreign law enforcement.

The company says its operations fall outside the UK jurisdiction.

Its first appeal in the UK was dismissed in October, with the court ruling the service is used by clients to identify individuals and analyse behaviour to predict and prevent illegal activities, thereby falling under the scope of UK GDPR.

The case is now set to return to a lower tribunal, while Clearview retains the option to seek permission to appeal the jurisdiction decision.

Noyb, led by Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, a privacy advocate known for winning two landmark EU court rulings that struck down transatlantic data-transfer frameworks, says Clearview has disregarded EU decisions as it lacks an EU establishment and has not paid imposed fines.