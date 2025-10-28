Austrian privacy group noyb said on Tuesday it has filed a criminal complaint in Austria, accusing US-based Clearview AI of illegally collecting photos and videos of European Union residents to build its facial-recognition database.
Noyb said in a statement that Clearview violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Austria's criminal provisions for those violations could expose Clearview and its executives to personal liability, including potential jail time.
Clearview, which markets its tools mainly to law enforcement and says it has collected more than 60 billion images globally, did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters for comment.
The company has previously been found in breach of the GDPR by regulators in France, Greece, Italy, and the Netherlands in collecting and processing the data of millions of European citizens.
The countries imposed nearly 100 million euros ($116.62 million) in cumulative fines and reached a US class-action settlement in March over its data-scraping practices.
Clearview is contesting a 7.5-million-pound ($10 million) UK fine, arguing Britain's GDPR should not apply because its facial-recognition service is sold only to foreign law enforcement.
The company says its operations fall outside the UK jurisdiction.
Its first appeal in the UK was dismissed in October, with the court ruling the service is used by clients to identify individuals and analyse behaviour to predict and prevent illegal activities, thereby falling under the scope of UK GDPR.
The case is now set to return to a lower tribunal, while Clearview retains the option to seek permission to appeal the jurisdiction decision.
Noyb, led by Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, a privacy advocate known for winning two landmark EU court rulings that struck down transatlantic data-transfer frameworks, says Clearview has disregarded EU decisions as it lacks an EU establishment and has not paid imposed fines.
In addition to the regulatory issues, the origins and political ties of Clearview AI have drawn significant scrutiny.
Its founder, Hoan Ton‑That, moved in alt-right circles in the mid-2010s, including associations with the far-right activist Charles C Johnson and participation in a Slack channel alongside white-supremacist and neo-Nazi figures.
Early company marketing pitched the technology for use in immigrant identification and border-security screening, aligning with far-right political concerns.
Furthermore, investment and leadership changes have strengthened ties to conservative-Republican networks: early backing came from American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel and governance roles were taken up by figures associated with Republican politics, thus highlighting how the firm’s trajectory has been intertwined with ideological and surveillance-state ambitions.
That context raises additional concerns beyond data-protection law: the combination of mass biometric data collection with founders and backers who have ideological affinities for migration control and surveillance heightens the risk that the technology is used in ways that amplify social bias, discrimination or political targeting.
The planned Austrian case seeks to test whether criminal enforcement can succeed where administrative penalties have struggled.
Austria has implemented criminal provisions for certain GDPR violations within the country.
If prosecutors accept the complaint, the case could set a precedent for criminal enforcement of GDPR violations and increase pressure on non-EU firms that process Europeans' biometric data.
"Clearview AI amassed a global database of photos and biometric data, which makes it possible to identify people within seconds. Such power is extremely concerning and undermines the idea of a free society, where surveillance is the exception instead of the rule," Schrems said in the statement.