Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said in a message that the management of the Strait of Hormuz will “certainly enter a new phase,” while vowing that Tehran will demand compensation for all war-related damages.

Thursday’s message, released by his office on the 40th day since the killing of his father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, described his death as a “heavy and historic blow” for the Iranian nation, and one of the most painful moments in its recent history.

It portrayed the current phase as a continuation of his path and legacy.

Khamenei said Iran will move towards a new strategic phase with the Strait of Hormuz.

“The management of the Strait of Hormuz will certainly enter a new phase,” he said, without elaborating.

Khamenei stressed that Iran will pursue legal and material accountability for damages.

“We will certainly not leave the criminal aggressors who attacked our country unpunished,” he said.

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He added that Iran will “demand compensation for all damages, as well as the blood of the martyrs and the wounded.”