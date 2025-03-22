Relatives of Venezuelan migrants sent by the United States to a Salvadoran prison protested for their release, joining other families who said they were “deceived” in believing they were headed to Venezuela.

Over 200 Venezuelans were flown from the United States on March 16 to a maximum-security prison and forced labour camp in El Salvador, after President Donald Trump invoked wartime powers to expel alleged gang members.

The decision has triggered a legal standoff in Washington after a judge tried to block the deportation flights, and in Venezuela it has sparked outrage among family members. The Trump administration argues that the 238 were members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang and at the very least illegal immigrants to the United States.

But Venezuelan relatives claim that many of those shipped to El Salvador without trial were not criminals and were in some cases tricked into surrendering.

“How come so many people said they were coming to Venezuela and today they are in El Salvador?” demanded Gladys Coromoto Rojas, grandmother of deportee Kenlyn Rodriguez. “They were deceived,” she told AFP, at a street protest in the city of Barquisimeto, some 365 kilometres west of Caracas.

The family of 36-year-old Maikel Rojas Olivera explained that he had been in touch to tell them he was coming home to Venezuela on Saturday, only to be shipped to El Salvador. Olivera was detained by the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in October last year. He was initially held at a detention centre in California until March 7, when he was transferred to Texas, to be flown on to El Salvador.

"We demand that they bring all those innocent boys from El Salvador to their country," his sister said. The protest was joined by about 80 people, including relatives and neighbours of the migrants. The Venezuelan government has called the detention of Venezuelan migrants in El Salvador a kidnapping and announced the hiring of a law firm to manage their return to the country.

Coming home

Venezuela will resume accepting deported nationals from the US following a renewed agreement with the Trump administration, President Nicolas Maduro announced Saturday.

“Tomorrow, thanks to the government’s perseverance, we’ll resume flights to continue rescuing and freeing migrants from prisons in the United States,” Maduro said in a televised address, BBC reported.